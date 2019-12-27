ARTS Pick: David Wax Museum

Into the new year: Husband and wife musicians David Wax and Suz Slezak have been playing their own unique form of Mexo-Americana folk for nearly 12 years. Performing as David Wax Museum, the duo celebrates its seventh release, Line of Light, which was produced by Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket and features fellow C’ville musician Paul Curreri. The new tracks tread through the darker sides of personal struggles and current events, on what the band calls “a bright album for murky times, a reminder of music’s ability to drive out the darkness, one song at a time.”
Good looks: Movies that moved us in 2019
This year was an embarrassment of riches when it comes to quality filmmaking. Long-established directors were firing on all cylinders, while new talents were upping their game. Top-tier work could be found at all levels, from megaplexes to arthouses and even on demand. So, while these are my
January galleries guide
Precarious balance Polly Breckenridge’s monotypes at Chroma Projects Part of the appeal of printmaking is that it gives an artist the ability to create multiple copies of the same image. But for local artist Polly Breckenridge, the attraction lies in the printmaking process itself—the way the
Album reviews: Best-and-rest of 2019
Not sure why, but in 2019 I spent a lot of time with a relatively few new albums, so apologies to the stuff I didn’t listen to enough. Here’s an idiosyncratic best-of, the albums I listened to all year (in more or less chronological order), with a “rest-of”—albums I liked almost as much, or
Turn it up: Our favorite local recordings this year
Lots of people complain that there’s no music scene here. And we get it—there can be lulls in shows (and definitely lulls in good shows)—but a music scene is more than what’s on stage. We love recordings, too, so may this list serve as your entry point to some local sonic treasures. We’ve
ARTS Pick: Nice & Naughty Holiday Burlesque
Grinchy grins: Out of Body Burlesque hypes its audience with this fair warning: Prepare yourselves for something different because different is what we know best. This time around the collective brings extra heat to the holiday with its Nice & Naughty Holiday Burlesque show. Bebe Demure,
ARTS Pick: Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Flippin’ good: Twist, tumble, and soar with seasonal joy as Cirque Dreams Holidaze acrobats take flight accompanied by Broadway singers performing original music and fresh takes on favorites such as “Deck the Halls,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” Dozens of production numbers and
ARTS Pick: Honky Tonk Holiday Party
Get in the spirits: Bring your list of country Christmas favorites for a chance to take over the mic at Charlie & the 45’s Honky Tonk Holiday Party. (The band asks that you know the songs in advance and be able to convey the chord changes.) Sign up for a two-step dance lesson early in […]
ARTS Pick: The Oratorio Society of Virginia
Farther Christmas: The English countryside serves as inspiration when The Oratorio Society of Virginia returns for its annual holiday concert. Christmas at the Paramount’s (below right) featured works, Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on Christmas Carols and Gerald Finzi’s In Terra Pax,
Dress success: Funny and surreal, In Fabric is a perfect fit
Subverting genre conventions is one thing. Channeling them into a wholly unique artistic vision is another thing entirely. This is what sets English filmmaker Peter Strickland apart as an innovator, even as he works with decades-old material. Film after film, he manages to be postmodern yet
Album reviews: Leonard Cohen, Prince, Ghostigital, and Los Lobos
Leonard Cohen Thanks for the Dance (Sony) Recorded during the same sessions as You Want It Darker, which was released three weeks before Cohen’s death in 2016, Thanks For the Dance continues Cohen’s meditations on decay and mortality, though the first half is also deliciously carnal—the Lorca
ARTS Pick: Let There Be Light (rescheduled to Sat.)
Glow up: The longest night of the year is celebrated with beauty and promise at the annual Let There Be Light festival. To honor the approaching solstice, curator and artist James Yates features illuminated outdoor works by Circe Strauss, Patty Swygert, Chris Haske, Andrew Sherogan, Dom Morse,
ARTS Pick: Lindsey Stirling
Well played: Growing up, Lindsey Stirling could not decide between dancing and playing the violin, so she chose both and developed a unique act mixing hip-hop, pop, and classical music. At 23, she landed a slot on the fifth season of “America’s Got Talent,” competing as a hip-hop violinist. The
ARTS Pick: Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker
Colorful spins: Nut cho ordinary take on the classical holiday tradition, Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker is a fantastic visual extravaganza that uses puppetry from around the globe, including Russia, the Czech Republic, and South America. Dubbed the Gift of Christmas tour, the show
Stitches in time: Jo Lee Tarbell pushes the needle on quilting traditions
Jo Lee Tarbell likes fabric and color, and the evidence is all around this 85-year-old quilter’s Charlottesville home. A traditional quilt she hand-stitched stretches across her bed, at its center a multi-color, many-pointed star bursting forth from an ivory background. Draped over the back of
ARTS Pick: A Very Von Trapp Christmas
Favorite things: In September, Brian Clowdus, known for producing outdoor, site-specific theatrical feats, had his most successful musical event to date with a staging of The Sound of Music on the slopes of the Blue Ridge Mountains that drew almost 10,000 attendees. Julie Trammel Key (Maria),
ARTS Pick: The Piano Lesson
Key players: When relaunching the Charlottesville Players Guild at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, Executive Director Andrea Douglas told C-VILLE: “If you’re going to announce yourself as an institution that addresses the 20th-century African American experience in the
ARTS Pick: Little White Party
Feeling good: The annual Little White Party, held in honor of World AIDS Day, can trace its origins to the 1980s when an East Village disco launched the New York City White Party with a requirement that partygoers dress in all white to support the idea that having HIV does not make a person
ARTS Pick: Willard Gayheart Family Band
Lifetime record: Born in 1932, Willard Gayheart recalls the early influence of hearing the 1936 recording of Mainer’s Mountaineers’ “Maple on the Hill.” “I listened to that record over and over,” he says. “I just couldn’t get enough of it.” So it may come as a surprise that the accomplished
Sharp and intriguing: Knives Out is an Agatha Christie-style thrill ride
In the grand tradition of Agatha Christie comes Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, an ingenious, exciting, rollicking good time. It’s best experienced with no knowledge of the plot, so if that’s enough to convince you to see it, our job here is done. If you need a little more, read on, where we will
December galleries guide
Creature conflicts People often describe Aggie Zed’s sculptures as “whimsical,” or “cute.” “I can see whimsical, but I don’t ever see cute,” says the artist, who uses handmade ceramic and mechanical bits in combination with found materials such as scrap metal, wire, and plastic milk jugs to