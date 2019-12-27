ARTS Pick: David Wax Museum

Arts


12/27/19
Into the new year: Husband and wife musicians David Wax and Suz Slezak have been playing their own unique form of Mexo-Americana folk for nearly 12 years. Performing as David Wax Museum, the duo celebrates its seventh release, Line of Light, which was produced by Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket and features fellow C’ville musician Paul Curreri. The new tracks tread through the darker sides of personal struggles and current events, on what the band calls “a bright album for murky times, a reminder of music’s ability to drive out the darkness, one song at a time.”

Tuesday, December 31. $27-45, 8:30pm. The Southern Café & Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.

