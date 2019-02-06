ARTS Pick: David Bromberg Quintet

Based in blues: Musically prolific multi-instrumentalist David Bromberg has gigged with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, and Jerry Garcia, but he owes his eclecticism to blues and gospel singer Reverend Gary Davis. Bromberg studied under Davis in the ’60s, and developed

the unique style of fingerpicking that led to more than 20 albums of his own, plus liner-note credits on albums by Tom Rush, Carly Simon, Link Wray, and Edie Brickell, to name a few. He gets extra props for co-inventing the genre newgrass.

Sunday 2/10. $35-65, 7:30pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.