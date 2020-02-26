Arts Pick: Dan Deacon

Circling back: Dan Deacon has been working his synth-pop magic for nearly two decades. From the self-released CD-Rs of his student days to the hyperactive live shows made legendary through audience participation, Deacon is an established trailblazer in electronic music. At a 2010 Charlottesville appearance, C-VILLE’s James Ford reported that the DJ/composer “led the sweaty crowd through a strenuous series of simple synchronized dance routines, culminating in a finale in which every member of the audience formed a circle and held hands, before acrobatically turning the circle inside-out.” Deacon’s new album Mystic Familiar is said to be the result of obsessive work, play, and self-discovery. Be ready.

Wednesday 2/26. $15-17, 8:30pm. The Southern Café & Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.