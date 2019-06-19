ARTS Pick: Damien Jurado

Damien Jurado performs at Woolen Mills Chapel on Monday. Publicity image. Damien Jurado performs at Woolen Mills Chapel on Monday. Publicity image.
Arts


6/19/19 at 8:02 AM
Far afield: Folk singer-songwriter Damien Jurado began his solo career in 1995, self-releasing cassettes and performing intimate acoustic shows around his hometown of Seattle. Aptly described as experimental, Jurado’s work includes forays into found and field recordings—in 2000 he released a collection of fragments that he had found from sources such as thrift store tape players and answering machines—while his indie-rock efforts center around lyrically powerful, dark musings that veer from alien life and human death to loves gained and lost. Wes Swing and Corrina Repp also perform.

Monday 6/24. $15, 7pm. Woolen Mills Chapel, 1819 E. Market St. www.wesswing.com/tickets.

