ARTS Pick: Cville Sabroso

Charlottesville's own Villa Sabroso will perform folkloric dances from various states in Mexico at the Cville Sabroso on Saturday. Publicity image. Charlottesville’s own Villa Sabroso will perform folkloric dances from various states in Mexico at the Cville Sabroso on Saturday. Publicity image.
9/18/19 at 7:44 AM
Dance together: Charlottesville’s annual Latin American cultural festival, Cville Sabroso, offers authentic food, music, and fine art, plus dancing from traditional to contemporary, accompanied by Grupo Folklorico Villa Sabrosa, Mariachi Garibaldi, La Maquina de El Salvador, MC Chris Hypnotyc, and more. All ages are welcome to join in the community celebration of different parts of Latin America, part of the FreeFall Music & Art Festival.

Saturday 9/21. Free, noon. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE, 207-2355.

