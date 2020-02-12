Arts Pick: Coriky

Fleeing the circus: Recruiting from his Fugazi lineup as well as his band The Evens, Ian MacKaye formed an unnamed trio with wife Amy Farina (drums) and bassist Joe Lally in 2018 for a Washington, D.C., benefit show. We still can’t confirm a name, but we happened upon an event post with the aforementioned lineup under the moniker Coriky, in which the “band kindly requests no audio or video recording.” Punk ethos is hard to maintain when you are the lead member of multiple legendary acts and a seminal punk label. MacKaye recently told New Noise magazine, “Being me is sometimes problematic. It is a little weird, because I can’t just do a little show. It always just turns into a fucking circus.”

Monday 2/17. Donations accepted, 8pm. All ages. Music Resource Center, 105 Ridge St. 979-5478.