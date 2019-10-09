ARTS Pick: Coral Kingdoms and Empires of Ice

David Doubilet photographs a tiger shark in Bahama Banks. Photo by Jennifer Hayes David Doubilet photographs a tiger shark in Bahama Banks. Photo by Jennifer Hayes
10/09/19 at 7:05 AM
Water worlds: National Geographic photographers David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes share their underwater experiences in Coral Kingdoms and Empires of Ice, a photographic journey that captures three unique marine environments—Kimbe Bay in Papua New Guinea, the icy waters of Antarctica, and Canada’s extraordinary Gulf of St. Lawrence. Doubilet jokes that he’s spent more of his waking hours underwater than on dry land, and aquatic biologist Hayes has authored numerous articles on ocean life.

Thursday, October 10. $19.75-29.75, 7pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

