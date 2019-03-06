ARTS Pick: Cinderella

The Charlottesville Ballet gives two performances of "Cinderella" on Saturday. Photo by Laura Carstensen The Charlottesville Ballet gives two performances of “Cinderella” on Saturday. Photo by Laura Carstensen
3/06/19 at 7:02 AM

Charlottesville Ballet’s Cinderella finds the fairy tale’s cast of characters lacing up their slippers for a production accompanied by Prokofiev’s famous score. Thirty professional artists from Charlottesville and around the world come together to dance through the classic romance filled with humor, hope, and love.

Saturday, March 9. $20-75, 2 and 7pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

