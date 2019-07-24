ARTS PICK: Chris Isaak

ARTS PICK: Chris Isaak
7/24/19 at 7:00 AM
Wicked ways: Chris Isaak performs from his 30-year career, including his mega-hit “Wicked Game” and songs from the critically acclaimed 2015 album First Comes the Night. Nicknamed the “Elvis of the ’90s,” Isaak can be an emotional storyteller  or an edgy rocker, but he always woos the crowd with authority. Tift Merritt opens the show.

Thursday 7/25. $30-69, 7pm. Sprint Pavilion, 700 E. Main St. 877-CPAV-TIX.

