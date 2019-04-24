ARTS Pick: Che Apalache

When North Carolina native Joe Troop moved to Argentina in 2010, the multi-talented musician carved out a niche in the local scene by teaching bluegrass and old-time music. Eventually Troop, along with a few of his quick-picking students, formed Che Apalache, and drawing on various musical styles from Argentina, Mexico, and the United States, recorded Latingrass, the group’s debut album. In 2017, Che Apalache toured the U.S., where it won first place in the Neo-Traditional band competition at the Appalachian String Band Music Festival.

Sunday, April 28. $14-17, 7pm. The Prism Coffeehouse at C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. 978-4335.