ARTS Pick: #charlottesville and The Elephant in the Room

Unfolding history: Why did the traumatic events of August 2017 happen in the first place? Why did they happen here? Priyanka Shetty seeks answers to these questions in her new theater piece #charlottesville. Shetty crafted her script verbatim from conversations with Charlottesville residents who shared firsthand accounts about their experiences, and from the community’s response to the Unite the Right rally. During the night’s second half, Shetty performs her one-woman show, The Elephant in the Room, about transitioning from her Indian roots to searching for common ground in America.

Tuesday 4/23. Pay what you can, 7pm. Live Arts, 123 E. Water St. www.hashtagcville.com.