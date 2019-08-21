ARTS Pick: Camp Corduroy

Americana singer and songwriter Will Overman is one of the local artists playing at Camp Corduroy this weekend. Publicity photo Americana singer and songwriter Will Overman is one of the local artists playing at Camp Corduroy this weekend. Publicity photo
Arts


8/21/19 at 7:02 AM
Camp songs: Local performers come together at Camp Corduroy for a two-day festival created to celebrate Charlottesville artists and raise awareness for nonprofits such as The Front Porch, The Nature Conservancy, and Fight Like a Grrrl. Dropping Julia, The Hackensaw Boys, and former “The Voice” contestant Will Overman are included in the lineup, and farm tours, nature walks, and mountain biking add to the outdoor experience. Original electro-pop opera group The Near Misses will close out the weekend.

Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25. Free, times vary. Corduroy Farm, 14103 Louisa Rd., Louisa. 

