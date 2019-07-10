ARTS Pick: Camelot

Sharin Apostolou as Guenevere in a previous version of Camelot. She will reprise the role for Charlottesville Opera's production. Image: Jamie Kraus Sharin Apostolou as Guenevere in a previous version of Camelot. She will reprise the role for Charlottesville Opera’s production. Image: Jamie Kraus
Arts


7/10/19 at 8:37 AM
Royal drama: The Charlottesville Opera’s Camelot is complete with suits of armor and ornate sets that pull you into the fantasy of King Arthur’s court. In this all-new rendition of the award-winning play, the principled and supremely honorable King Arthur must react to chaotic reality when Guenevere falls for Lancelot, a knight of the Round Table. Broadway veteran Barrington Lee plays Arthur opposite the acclaimed Sharin Apostolou as Guenevere, while Corey Crider brings his rich baritone to Lancelot. Through 7/21. $12-75, times vary. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

