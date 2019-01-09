ARTS Pick: Caitlin Canty

Catch rising Americana musician Caitlin Canty at the Southern on Saturday night before she outgrows the small venue setting. Publicity photo Catch rising Americana musician Caitlin Canty at the Southern on Saturday night before she outgrows the small venue setting. Publicity photo
Arts


1/09/19 at 11:00 AM

Caitlin Canty is a weaver—and her threads are folk, blues, and country music. Loyal to no genre, Canty creates listening experiences with her 1930s Recording King guitar, while her “casually devastating” vocals shape dark poetry into dreamy alternative folk tunes. The young but wise songstress’ latest release, Motel Bouquet, features fiddler Stuart Duncan and vocalist Aoife O’Donovan, and is produced by Punch Brothers’ Noam Pikelny.

Saturday, January 12. $15, 8:30pm. The Southern Café & Music Hall, 103 S. First St., Downtown Mall. 977-5590.

