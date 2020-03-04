Arts Pick: Bubbles, Brews and Barbecue

Be there: Bouncing, bubbly, beers, barbecue, blues, and Boar’s Head Resort meet in a family-friendly event around the lake behind the hotel. On the docket for Bubbles, Brews and Barbecue? Nearly 30 craft beers, a selection of sparkling wines, and a smoker full of slow-cooked meat (started the day before). Just ease back with a full plate and a pint or a flute, while the kids jump for joy.
Saturday3/7. $10-30, Boar’s Head Resort, 200 Ednam Dr. boarsheadresort.com.
Unless you’ve been living off the grid (or in denial) you know the story: In spring 2016, Zyahna Bryant wrote an open letter to City Council, calling for the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue and the renaming of the downtown public park bearing Lee’s name. “When I think of Robert E. Lee, I
Fresh perspectives: Student playwrights, screenwriters, choreographers, musicians, and more get their chance to have the fruits of their creative labors appreciated in UVA’s The New Works Festival. This year’s plays feature ruminations on the risks of first dates; a fantasy written from a
By Lisa Speidel What is the right way to talk about human sexuality? This debate is as timely and fiercely contentious as ever. Whether sex education is coming from parents or schools, many disagree on what is appropriate content. In the United States, each state mandates what is acceptable for
Building a bluebird box is a good project for a hobbyist woodworker, but most people don’t tackle quite as many boxes at once as Clark Walter. At certain times of the year, Walter’s woodworking shop in Ivy is packed nearly to the rafters with the parts and pieces that make up his bluebird box
Mixed-media artist Diana Hale remembers the first time she entered a voting booth. She had just learned how to drive, but wasn’t yet old enough to vote, and transported an elderly relative who’d voted in every election for the past 75 years to the polls. “There was a lot of effort involved in
New territory: Men on Boats tells the story of four explorers’ heroic quest to chart the whitewater rivers that make up the Grand Canyon. Set in 1869, the play calls itself the “true(ish)” story of Civil War Captain John Wesley Powell and his brave crew’s attempt to map out one of our most
It’s lit: Billy Hunt at Studio IX Through dexterous utilization of non-traditional lighting techniques such as lasers, LED wands, programmed projections, and various other homemade light sources, photographer Billy Hunt creates transcendent images for his new portrait series. And he does it all