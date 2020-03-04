Arts Pick: Bubbles, Brews and Barbecue

3/04/20
Be there: Bouncing, bubbly, beers, barbecue, blues, and Boar’s Head Resort meet in a family-friendly event around the lake behind the hotel. On the docket for Bubbles, Brews and Barbecue? Nearly 30 craft beers, a selection of sparkling wines, and a smoker full of slow-cooked meat (started the day before). Just ease back with a full plate and a pint or a flute, while the kids jump for joy.

Saturday 3/7. $10-30, Boar’s Head Resort, 200 Ednam Dr. boarsheadresort.com.

