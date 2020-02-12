Arts Pick: British Riches

Field Recordings: Music, poetry, and the English countryside merge for British Riches, Charlottesville Symphony’s curation of works by A.E. Houseman, Percy Bysshe Shelley, Alfred Lord Tennyson, Samuel Taylor Coleridge, Thomas Middleton, William Wordsworth, Wilfred Owen, John Keats, and William Shakespeare. American tenor Zachary Wilder sings through an ambitious program that includes Elegy for String Orchestra by Welsh composer Grace Williams.
Saturday 2/15 & Sunday 2/16. Saturday, $8-39, 8pm, Old Cabell Hall, UVA, and Sunday, $10-45, 3:30pm, Martin Luther King, Jr. Performing Arts Center, 1400 Melbourne Rd. 924-3376.