ARTS Pick: Blues Traveler

Blues Traveler, who contributed a couple tracks to the '90s rock radio canon, plays The Jefferson Theater Monday, November 4. Publicity photo Blues Traveler, who contributed a couple tracks to the ’90s rock radio canon, plays The Jefferson Theater Monday, November 4. Publicity photo
Arts


10/30/19 at 7:08 AM
Fired up: New Jersey band Blues Traveler is on the road in celebration of the 25th anniversary of its Grammy-winning album, Four. The blues-rock group broke into the mainstream with the record in 1994, playing on “Saturday Night Live,” and opening shows for The Rolling Stones. Now, the record’s hit tracks “Runaround” and “Hook” play on repeat in the ’90s rock canon. Nine albums later, Blues Traveler is more experimental: From 2015’s poppy, heavy Blow Up the Moon to the piano ballads of 2008’s North Hollywood Shootout, expect the unexpected at this retrospective concert. Frontman John Popper, who’s known to take improvisational risks, says, “That’s the point of this…to really throw yourself on the fire.”

Monday, November 4. $32-35, 7pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.

