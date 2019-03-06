ARTS Pick: Blue Highway

The three-way harmonies and tight musicianship of Blue Highway have earned it 25 IBMA Awards, six SPBGMA Awards, one Dove Award, and three Grammy nominations in the 20 years since the band formed in Kingsport, Tennessee. The group’s legacy has come full circle with the addition of its newest member, vocalist and resophonic guitarist Gary Hultman, who grew up with Blue Highway’s music and took lessons from founding dobro player Rob Ickes. “To play the band’s songs that I have left on repeat, practiced along to, and genuinely loved for years…is truly an honor and a blessing,” says Hultman.
Album reviews: Faux Ferocious, The Cowboys, Good Dog Nigel, and Yola
Faux Ferocious Pretty Groovy (Burger) When this Tennessee quartet played a C’ville house party back in 2012, they absolutely tore it up—apologies if you were there and I yowled in your face about the spirit of rock and roll. Faux Ferocious kicks out punky jams and bluesy boogie grooves and is
Crazy good: Isabelle Huppert steals the show in Greta
It’s a thin line between glorious camp and total trainwreck, and Neil Jordan’s Greta may be the new gold standard for the former. A storyline that wouldn’t be out of place in a Lifetime original is elevated by the clear delight of Jordan, his crew, and the top-shelf cast bringing their
Jazzed up: Swing Into Spring is a show across generations
During his decades-long career as a National Geographic photographer, Bill Allard traveled the world and documented everything from India’s Untouchables and residents of the Marais in Paris to Montana cowboys and Easter week traditions in Peru. But for all of Allard’s adventures, there’s
ARTS Pick: BANFF Mountain Film Festival
Get the thrill of an outdoor adventure while staying warm and comfy at the BANFF Mountain Film Festival. Filmed in spectacular locations around the planet, BANFF’s lineup of impossible climbs, extreme bike rides, dramatic free falls, and environmental eye-openers, which range from five to 45
ARTS Pick: Cinderella
Charlottesville Ballet’s Cinderella finds the fairy tale’s cast of characters lacing up their slippers for a production accompanied by Prokofiev’s famous score. Thirty professional artists from Charlottesville and around the world come together to dance through the classic romance filled with
ARTS Pick: Tracy Howe, Rev. Sekou, and The Nashville Freedom Fighters
New trails: Tracy Howe’s social gospel soul album Things That Grow honors marginalized communities while celebrating beauty and resilience. Tracks like “Frack Me” and “Our Strength” are rallying cries against misogyny and predatory capitalism, and “Bury Me,” a protest song about white
ARTS Pick: Mojo Parker
Amped up: With his acoustic duo Parker & Gray, Staunton-based vocalist and guitarist Daniel Parker took home a first-place award for Best Solo/Duo in the River City Blues Society of Richmond’s Blues Challenge in 2017, and made the semifinals at the 2016 International Blues Challenge in
March gallery shows
The first unit Francesca Grazioli’s American studies class tackled was one on the history of Confederate statues “and how they affect surrounding communities,” says the St. Anne’s-Belfield junior. Impressed by how her classmates engaged in these difficult conversations, “especially in the
The world of the play: Boomie Pedersen gets inside the story with Chekhov Unbound
When playwright and short story writer Anton Chekhov arrived on the Russian literary scene in the late 1800s, he changed the course of modern drama. According to Boomie Pedersen, artistic director of the Hamner Theater in Nelson County, Chekhov’s work meant that “theater went from being
Focused fortitude: Jodi Cobb looks at life behind the lens
Photojournalist Jodi Cobb is one of those rare people who walks toward danger. And when she meets it, she usually introduces herself. “I’ve never disguised myself or misrepresented what I was doing,” says Cobb. “I even introduced myself as a National Geographic photographer to the most
Picture stories: Deborah Willis merges two collections at the Jefferson School
Deborah Willis has never been far from a camera. Her father was a photographer, and he documented many things, including frequent visits the family made from their home in Philadelphia to Virginia. Willis’ father grew up in Orange County, and they made trips to Charlottesville, Louisa,
Conscious comic: Hari Kondabolu brings hilarity to an age of anxiety
Fourteen years ago, Hari Kondabolu thought a career in stand-up comedy was impossible. “In 2004, 2005… South Asian stand-up didn’t seem realistic,” he says. “I couldn’t imagine anyone wanted me to do that.” Though Aziz Ansari and Mindy Kaling were rising stars, there were few popular South
Album Reviews: Cass McCombs, Kinloch Nelson, Galactic, Lucky Daye, and Jessica Pratt
Cass McCombs Tip of the Sphere (ANTI-) The opener of Tip of the Sphere is an interesting mongrel—half Irish folk mantra, half space rock, and ending with three minutes of Jerry-Garcia-circa-1972 wah guitar. All of which sort of sets the tone for Cass McCombs’ latest. There’s easy loping folk on
Restorative justice: Vanessa German’s art celebrates black lives
Vanessa German grew up in Los Angeles in a creative household, wearing clothes her artist mother made, writing stories, and crafting creations from the scrap materials her mom laid out on the dining room table for her and her siblings. “We were makers as a way of life,” says German, the 2018
Golden rules: Houndmouth applies folk-rock ethos to the digital age on latest release
Across two LPs and five years of nonstop touring, Houndmouth made a name for itself as a troupe of sonic time travelers. After performing at SXSW in 2012, the Indiana band signed to Rough Trade Records and dropped its debut album, From the Hills Below the City, the following year. Full of
Combo players: The Hard Modes mix jazz improv with a love of video games
Greg Weaver has been playing video games since…well, since he can remember. Growing up, his family had an Atari system and his cousin had a classic Nintendo NES. One particularly exciting Christmas, the family got a Super Nintendo system. The Weaver siblings spent hours playing on the
ARTS Pick: Dori Freeman
Raised in the fertile musical region of Galax, Virginia, Dori Freeman was never far from the sound of a bluegrass tune. She began to sing and play at a young age, and despite entering college and becoming a single mom, she gravitated to the role of musician. After a bold move—Freeman reached
ARTS Pick: The Suffers
Big things happen when The Suffers go to work on their fusion of jazz, R&B, reggae, and funk. The eight-piece act plays Gulf Coast soul defined by the sultry vocals of Kam Franklin, whose warmth is so energetic she was asked to be a spokeswoman for tourism in the group’s hometown of
ARTS Pick: I’m Not Running
London’s National Theatre Live broadcasts I’m Not Running, a new play from critically acclaimed playwright David Hare. The drama centers around Pauline Gibson (Siân Brooke, right), a doctor turned politician who has her life turned upside down after a run-in with a stalwart loyalist of the
The Hard Core: Charlottesville punk’s ongoing legacy
Before Charlottesville’s first hardcore punk band played Charlottesville’s first hardcore punk show, Lackey Die bass player Danny Collins had a prediction. “I think we’re gonna be the hottest thing that ever came out of this stinkin’ little town,” Collins said to one of his bandmates. It was