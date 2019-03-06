ARTS Pick: Blue Highway

The three-way harmonies and tight musicianship of Blue Highway have earned it 25 IBMA Awards, six SPBGMA Awards, one Dove Award, and three Grammy nominations in the 20 years since the band formed in Kingsport, Tennessee. The group’s legacy has come full circle with the addition of its newest member, vocalist and resophonic guitarist Gary Hultman, who grew up with Blue Highway’s music and took lessons from founding dobro player Rob Ickes. “To play the band’s songs that I have left on repeat, practiced along to, and genuinely loved for years…is truly an honor and a blessing,” says Hultman.

Sunday, March 10. $30 (dinner included), 5:30pm. Soul Suppers at Fry’s Spring Beach Club, 2512 Jefferson Park Ave. 806- 7062