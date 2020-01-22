ARTS Pick: Blackalicious

Blackalicious celebrates the 20th anniversary of Nia at the Southern on Thursday. Publicity image. Blackalicious celebrates the 20th anniversary of Nia at the Southern on Thursday. Publicity image.
Arts


1/22/20 at 7:11 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Back on the beats: When Blackalicious’ first album, Nia, was released in 1999, critics praised the duo for their rap skills, production style, and ability to push hip-hop in a new direction. Following up with the equally compelling Blazing Arrow (2002) and The Craft (2005), Chief Xcel and Gift of Gab took 10 years to release Imani, Vol. 1 in 2015, and stayed true to their formula of positive vision, verbal dexterity, and lyrical eloquence combined with smart, expansive sonic beats. On the road to celebrate their 20th anniversary, the Sacramento group is sure to deliver its popular “Alphabet Aerobics.”

Thursday 1/23. $25, 8:30pm. The Southern Café & Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Arts

Tags:     ,

Previous Post

ARTS Pick: Luchadora

Next Post

ARTS Pick: Joe Policastro Trio



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of