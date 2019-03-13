ARTS Pick: Beppe Gambetta

Arts


3/13/19 at 12:58 PM

Beppe Gambetta loves American roots music as much as the music of his native Italy, and he pairs the two in his mastery of the acoustic guitar. Gambetta has wooed fans worldwide with his intricate flatpicking style, open tuning, and fluid slides—a style that’s led to stage appearances with contemporaries such as David Grisman, Gene Parsons, Doc Watson, and Norman Blake.

Friday, March 15. $16-19, 7pm. The Prism Coffeehouse at C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. 978-4335.

