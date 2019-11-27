ARTS Pick: Bela Fleck and the Flecktones

Bin buster. In the early days of their career Bela Fleck and the Flecktones posed a challenge to record store clerks. By incorporating classical and jazz, bluegrass and African music, plus electric blues and Eastern European folk into their music, the group defied catgorization while opening fresh perspectives among their peers. “I think we gave other musicians the courage to be different, “ says Fleck. The multiple Grammy-winning legendary act is currently on an expanded 30th anniversary tour.

Sunday 12/1. $35-65, 8pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.