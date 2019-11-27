ARTS Pick: Bela Fleck and the Flecktones

The original lineup of the groundbreaking quartet Béla Fleck & The Flecktones celebrate at the Paramount on Sunday. Image: Jim McGuire The original lineup of the groundbreaking quartet Béla Fleck & The Flecktones celebrate at the Paramount on Sunday. Image: Jim McGuire
Arts


11/27/19 at 7:19 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Bin buster. In the early days of their career Bela Fleck and the Flecktones posed a challenge to record store clerks. By incorporating classical and jazz, bluegrass and African music, plus electric blues and Eastern European folk into their music, the group defied catgorization while opening fresh perspectives among their peers. “I think we gave other musicians the courage to be different, “ says Fleck. The multiple Grammy-winning legendary act is currently on an expanded 30th anniversary tour.

Sunday 12/1. $35-65, 8pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Arts

Tags:     ,

Previous Post

ARTS Pick: Dry Branch Fire Squad

Next Post

ARTS Pick: Hangover Ball



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of