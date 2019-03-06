ARTS Pick: BANFF Mountain Film Festival

Get the thrill of an outdoor adventure while staying warm and comfy at the BANFF Mountain Film Festival. Filmed in spectacular locations around the planet, BANFF’s lineup of impossible climbs, extreme bike rides, dramatic free falls, and environmental eye-openers, which range from five to 45 minutes in length, offers viewers a breathtaking journey from their theater seats.

Sunday, March 10 and Monday, March 11. $19-22, times vary. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

