ARTS Pick: Armida

Victory Hall Opera offers a fresh spin on Haydn's 1784 opera, Armida, at Belmont Arts Collaborative through November 5. Publicity photo Victory Hall Opera offers a fresh spin on Haydn’s 1784 opera, Armida, at Belmont Arts Collaborative through November 5. Publicity photo
10/30/19 at 7:10 AM
Tale spin: Miriam Gordon-Stewart and Victory Hall Opera take on Hadyn’s 1784 opera Armida with a fresh perspective. The original is a love story of a crusader and enchantress, and Armida’s mission is to seduce, while the soldier’s is to resist. Gordon-Stewart’s version tells the story of an opera troupe “through the lens of a love triangle between colleagues on a tour…that threatens to derail their lives.” Acclaimed soprano Emma McNairy plays opposite expert tenor Victor Ryan Robertson. The director hosts a pre-show talk before each performance.

Through Tuesday, November 5. $14-65, 7:30pm. Belmont Arts Collaborative, 221 Carlton Rd. victoryhallopera.org.

