ARTS Pick: Ariana Grande

We are next: Superstar Ariana Grande has been on an intense performing schedule for the last eight months, showcasing her recent albums Sweetener and Thank U, Next. Known for her commitment to fans, Grande’s giving them what they love—a setlist with tight choreography that highlights her introspective sentimentality and dance-pop smash hits. Her songs are packed with clever pop-culture references and cheeky lines like “break up with your girlfriend I’m bored.”

Friday, November 15. $77.95-277.95 , 7:30pm. John Paul Jones Arena. 295 Massie Rd. 243-4960.