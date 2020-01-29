ARTS Pick: An Evening of Music to Benefit Eko Ise

Catch this wave: When you listen to Ti Ames (shown) sing, says Front Porch director Emily Morrison, “you don’t know that an unstoppable wave of sound is about to hit you hard. When you pick yourself up off the floor, you’ll have a smile on your face.” Ames joins drummer Robinson Hubbard, bassist Eric J. Thomas, and pianist Ivan Orr, along with vocalists Daphne Brown, Lane “L. Train” Stowe, and Leslie M. Scott-Jones for An Evening of Music to Benefit Eko Ise, the conservatory music education program at The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.

Friday, January 31. $20, 8pm. The Front Porch, 221 E. Water St. 806-7062.

