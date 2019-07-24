ARTS PICK: Albemarle County Fair

The Albemarle County Fair keeps it classic with a three-day agricultural celebration that features animals, exhibits, baked goods, crafts, and live entertainment. Image: Rick Stillings The Albemarle County Fair keeps it classic with a three-day agricultural celebration that features animals, exhibits, baked goods, crafts, and live entertainment. Image: Rick Stillings
Fair play: Care to learn the ins and outs of weaving, snuggle up with a bunny, or test your skills in a cornhole tournament? In its 38th year of operation, the Albemarle County Fair will feature classes, demonstrations, livestock shows, and outdoor games for all ages, along with classic eats like fried dough and candy apples. The music stage will showcase area bluegrass veterans including Eddie Deane and the Deane Family, Glory Road Band, and The Virginia Ramblers.

Through 7/27. $5, times vary. James Monroe’s Highland, 2050 James Monroe Pkwy. www.albemarlecountyfair.com.

 

