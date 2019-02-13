ARTS Pick: A Tribute to Waltz

Waltz with me:Wes Swing says the intention behind his Fern Hill concert series is to present beautiful music in beautiful spaces, offering “qualities I’d like to see more of in the world of music.” His latest endeavor, A Tribute to Waltz, showcases the enchantment of the dance, and invites the audience to pair up, and step in triple time, to mostly original pieces by Swing, Devon Sproule, Paul Curreri, Diane Cluck, and Paige Naylor.

Thursday 2/14. $12, 8pm. Fry’s Spring Beach Club, 2512 Jefferson Park Ave. wesswing.com/tickets.