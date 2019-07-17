ARTS Pick: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Magic in midsummer: A Midsummer Night’s Dream in mid-summer, under the stars, among the ruins of an 18th-century mansion? You can’t get much closer to the spirit of Shakespeare’s most whimsical creation. The classic comedy is performed—complete with fairies and sprites, young love, and one wrong-headed decision after another—against the backdrop of Governor James Barbour’s mansion, designed by Thomas Jefferson, which burned on Christmas day in 1884 and is now part of a vineyard.

Through 7/27. $15-20, 7pm. Barboursville Ruins, 17434-17498 Mansion Rd., Barboursville. (540) 832-5355.