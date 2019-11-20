ARTS Pick: A Legacy Unbroken: The Story of Black Charlottesville

Tanesha Hudson's documentary A Legacy Unbroken: The Story of Black Charlottesville, premieres on Saturday at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. Publicity image. Tanesha Hudson’s documentary A Legacy Unbroken: The Story of Black Charlottesville, premieres on Saturday at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. Publicity image.
11/20/19 at 8:05 AM
Truth focused: In promoting the premiere of her documentary A Legacy Unbroken: The Story of Black Charlottesville, filmmaker Tanesha Hudson includes a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “I’m gonna tell the truth,” before she makes her own statement: “Hard work pays off eventually, even if it takes a lifetime.” Hudson has been active in the fight for justice and equity in Charlottesville for years, and her film furthers that work by focusing on the rich history of Charlottesville’s African American community.

Saturday 11/23. $20, 6pm. Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, 233 Fourth St. NW. 260-8720.

