Arm’s length: Hug man goes on hiatus over coronavirus concerns

To the community:

Due to the approach of the coronavirus, the hug-man will be suspending hugs on the mall until further notice. Because of what I do, I cannot take precautions between each hug to prevent spreading or catching the virus, and it is an ideal way to spread it. And I don’t want to do that to any of you.

What the Trump administration—suppressing information and clearly more concerned with their stock prices than public safety—isn’t telling you is this: Like the flu, this virus has an incubation period during which it can be spread before you know you have it. This may be as long as two weeks, according to health experts

he WHO This means that all of us should already be taking precautions. Here are some tips from t

It is up to us all to take care of ourselves and each other. Simple, basic hygiene and constant awareness of what we are doing will go a long way toward this. I believe the Trump administration and the medical insurance industry care not a whit if we live or die. My concern is with people, like the ones I hug blindfold on the downtown mall, so I am writing this, for all of us.

I hope I will get to hug you on the other side. Love and blessings to all of you. Be well, and be kind.

David the Hug-Man