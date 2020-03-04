Arm’s length: Hug man goes on hiatus over coronavirus concerns

David Reid, known for offering hugs on the Downtown Mall, will be taking a hiatus to avoid being an unwitting vector for the coronavirus. Photo: Eze Amos David Reid, known for offering hugs on the Downtown Mall, will be taking a hiatus to avoid being an unwitting vector for the coronavirus. Photo: Eze Amos
Opinion


3/04/20 at 4:48 PM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

 

To the community:

Due to the approach of the coronavirus, the hug-man will be suspending hugs on the mall until further notice. Because of what I do, I cannot take precautions between each hug to prevent spreading or catching the virus, and it is an ideal way to spread it. And I don’t want to do that to any of you.

 What the Trump administration—suppressing information and clearly more concerned with their stock prices than public safety—isn’t telling you is this: Like the flu, this virus has an incubation period during which it can be spread before you know you have it. This may be as long as two weeks, according to health experts.
This means that all of us should already be taking precautions. Here are some tips from the WHO.
It is up to us all to take care of ourselves and each other. Simple, basic hygiene and constant awareness of what we are doing will go a long way toward this. I believe the Trump administration and the medical insurance industry care not a whit if we live or die. My concern is with people, like the ones I hug blindfold on the downtown mall, so I am writing this, for all of us.
I hope I will get to hug you on the other side. Love and blessings to all of you. Be well, and be kind.
David the Hug-Man

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Opinion

Previous Post

This week, 3/3



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of