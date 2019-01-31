A wild, magic mood: An at-home wedding and a forest full of love

Delilah Ohrstrom & Alexander Harris | August 25, 2018, at home

Photography by Ashley Cox

While Delilah Ohrstrom and Alex Harris met in the fifth grade, they didn’t start dating until they were 19. But growing up in the same town meant that their families were already well-acquainted, so a wedding at Delilah’s parents’ Virginia home made sense, both for sentimentality and the beautiful setting.

“My cousins and I used to play down there, pretending to be elves, fairies, and adventurers,” Delilah says. “I really wanted an overgrown, asymmetric, wild magic mood for the ceremony.”

Because the wedding would be at home, the couple—and their families—were able to work on the site for months in advance of the big day, planting wildflowers along the path to the ceremony, crafting signage, building furniture, and even turning the back of a vintage pick-up into a beer cooler. To amp up the magic vibes, the couple placed whimsical work from Delilah’s mom, a sculptor, on tree stumps around the ceremony site; Delilah’s cousin created a boho wedding arch (called “The Bower of Bliss”), and florist Lavender and Green made everywhere from the ceremony glade to the reception tent look like an enchanted forest.

Of course, décor only takes it so far: Says Delilah, “I started tearing up when I came over the hill through the wildflowers and butterflies and realized we had so much love and support from friends and family.”

Petal pusher

Delilah’s older brother served as the wedding’s flower girl. In a gray suit to match the groomsmen and a “dashing” flower crown, says Delilah, “he only slightly upstaged my entrance by pelting full flowers at the guests.”

Magic moments

As the couple walked back up the aisle together, two owls began calling to each other across the glade.

Keeping with the wild theme, florist Lavender and Green used ferns, fallen branches, wildflowers, and mushrooms to fill out the ceremony site, and wrapped tent poles with various flora. “On every table there were real logs with flowers seemingly growing out of them,” says Delilah, “and cute little mushrooms and little creatures cleverly hiding in the ferns.”

The details

Event planner: Alex Noble (A. Noble Events and Design) Officiant: Robin Gulick Catering: Occasions Flowers: Lavender and Green Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop Music: Three Sheets To The Wind Bride’s attire: Philomena from Willowby purchased at Lovely Bride (Pasadena, California) Shoes: RiRiPom (Etsy) Groom’s attire: Custom-made suit from Highcliffe Clothiers Groomsmen’s attire: Highcliffe Clothiers Bridesmaids’ dresses: BHLDN Rings: Liza Shtromberg Jewelry (Los Feliz, California) Engagement ring: Vintage Hair and makeup: Abigail de Casanova