Culture Pick: Meet the artist

The Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection is checking in with its artists to see how they are faring through the pandemic, what they’re working on, and how their artistic and cultural perspectives shape their experiences in this strange new time. Next in the Meet the Artist series is Julie Gough, a Trawlwoolway artist from Tebrikunna in Northeastern Tasmania. Gough was an artist in residence at the Kluge-Ruhe in 2017, and her current focus is on sound and video installations.