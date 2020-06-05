PICK: Andy Thacker and Brennan Gilmore

Arts
Tami Keaveny

6/05/20 at 12:00 PM
Jam it all: It’s tough to summarize Brennan Gilmore’s versatile musicianship. His current group Wild Common blends rootsy, folky, power soul that’s shaped by the varied styles of its seven-plus members. Then you have descriptors such as Arab-Appalachian, raw mountain music, and alt-country-soul winding their way through a music career that Gilmore began on local stages in the mid-’90s. Those bluegrass and country leanings will suit him well when he teams up with mandolin virtuoso Andy Thacker for the next installment of The Front Porch’s Save the Music virtual concert series.

Sunday 6/7. Donation proceeds will benefit The PB&J Fund. 8pm. facebook.com/frontporchcville.

Posted In:     Arts,Culture

