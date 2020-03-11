Pick: The Mousetrap

The scene of Agatha Christie's original "whodunit" is set when a group of people snowed in at a country house discover that there is a murderer in their midst. See it at Four County Players through March 22. Publicity photo The scene of Agatha Christie’s original “whodunit” is set when a group of people snowed in at a country house discover that there is a murderer in their midst. See it at Four County Players through March 22. Publicity photo
Agatha twistie: The Mousetrap is the world’s longest-running play for a good reason. It’s an Agatha Christie original, set in a manor house that’s isolated by a blizzard—a perfect setup for a thrilling plot of deduction. The play has a famously secret and surprising twist, one that Christie herself took pains to keep under wraps. The audience is asked never to reveal it, so the only way you’ll to find out is by seeing the production yourself.

Through Sunday, March 22. $10-18, times vary. Four County Players. 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. (540) 832-5355.

