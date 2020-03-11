Pick: The Mousetrap

Agatha twistie: The Mousetrap is the world’s longest-running play for a good reason. It’s an Agatha Christie original, set in a manor house that’s isolated by a blizzard—a perfect setup for a thrilling plot of deduction. The play has a famously secret and surprising twist, one that Christie herself took pains to keep under wraps. The audience is asked never to reveal it, so the only way you’ll to find out is by seeing the production yourself.

Through Sunday, March 22. $10-18, times vary. Four County Players. 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. (540) 832-5355.