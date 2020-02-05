ARTS Pick: Hawktail

In record time: Building fresh material out of tradition and experience, Hawktail thrives on the combined talents of fiddler Brittany Haas, bassist Paul Kowert, guitarist Jordan Tice, and mandolin player Dominick Leslie. The low-key supergroup (members’ affiliations include the Punch Brothers, David Rawlings, Crooked Still, and “A Prairie Home Companion”) found its groove in the making of its second album. With a tight studio schedule and the clock ticking, the band decided to forgo an album of covers, and work out some fledgling ideas. Hass says they found a new joy in the result, Formations, written in two months and recorded over four days.

Saturday, February 8. $25-28 , 8pm. The Front Porch, 221 E. Water St. 806-7062.