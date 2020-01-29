ARTS Pick: Jordan Davis

Winning combo: With roots in Shreveport, Louisiana, and a heart for the legacy of Nashville’s music scene, country artist Jordan Davis broke big via the internet when his debut album Home State racked up over 1 billion worldwide streams. Stretching his sound between early folk heroes like Jim Croce and current superstars Lady Antebellum, Davis says he’s as drawn to the quiet introspection of the coffeehouse style as he is to the big, loud, slick production of the modern era. The result so far is two platinum No. 1 hits, “Take It From Me” and “Singles You Up.”

Thursday, January 30. $26-76, 8pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.