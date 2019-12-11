ARTS Pick: Lindsey Stirling

Violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling twirls her holiday tour into John Paul Jones arena Sunday, December 15. Publicity photo Violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling twirls her holiday tour into John Paul Jones arena Sunday, December 15. Publicity photo
Arts


12/11/19 at 7:06 AM
Well played: Growing up, Lindsey Stirling could not decide between dancing and playing the violin, so she chose both and developed a unique act mixing hip-hop, pop, and classical music. At 23, she landed a slot on the fifth season of “America’s Got Talent,” competing as a hip-hop violinist. The competition was tough—Jackie Evancho and Fighting Gravity were semifinalists—but the judges were tougher. Sharon Osbourne told Stirling: “You need to be in a group. …What you’re doing is not enough to fill a theater in Vegas.” The comment caused Stirling to dig in and stay true to herself. Today she is the second-most successful performer to come out of “AGT”; her savvy YouTube vids have earned her over 12 million subscribers, and she plays to sold-out audiences around the world, including Las Vegas. Her Warmer in the Winter tour is her third all-holiday outing.

Saturday, December 14. $37-115, 7:30pm. John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd.

