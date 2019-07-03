ARTS Pick: Chris Newman

Hip-hop hit: Chris Newman, aka VA DOE, has been a pillar of central Virginia hip-hop for over two decades. An experienced radio DJ who spins every weeknight on 101.3 Jamz, Newman started making music as a teen at Charlottesville’s Music Resource Center, and he was inducted into the Nine Pillars Hip Hop Cultural Fest’s hall of fame this year. Rugged Arts hosts a release party for his newest mixtape, The Chris Newman Show, which features a dozen other performers and two DJs.

Friday 7/5. $5, 8:30 pm. Twisted Branch Tea Bazaar, 414 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 293-9947.

