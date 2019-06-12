ARTS Pick: Telemetry Music Series

Ghost Trees play off their new LP, The Fascination, at The Bridge on Wednesday. Publicity photo Ghost Trees play off their new LP, The Fascination, at The Bridge on Wednesday. Publicity photo
Wild sax: Musical wilderness is the running theme as the Telemetry Music Series highlights free jazz with the “ferocious, sorcerous, and way out there” improv of Charlotte, North Carolina’s Ghost Trees sharing the bill with Space-Saver’s drum and sax-tinged combos of doom metal/acid techno/minimal synth. Guitarist, electronic musician, composer, and educator Kittie Cooper amps up the crowd with explorations that traverse the spectrum between silliness and seriousness.

Wednesday 6/12. No cover, 8pm. The Bridge PAI, 209 Monticello Rd. 984-5669.

