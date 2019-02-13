ARTS Pick: Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia

World classical: Conductor Benjamin Rous leads the Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia through a whirlwind of global experiences, beginning with the slow processional dance of Maurice Ravel’s Pavane for a Dead Princess, followed by Siempre Lunes, Siempre Marzo (Always Monday, Always March), a piece by Venezuelan American composer Reinaldo Moya based on Gabriel Garcia Márquez’s novel One Hundred Years of Solitude. Pianist Andrew Le is the guest soloist for Ravel’s Piano Concert in G Major, a composition that attributes its jazz influence to the French composer’s 1928 U.S. tour, and Zoltán Kodály’s Variations on a Hungarian Folksong, which traces its melody back 1,500 years.

Saturday 2/16 & Sunday 2/17. $10-45, 8pm on Saturday, Old Cabell Hall, UVA. 3:30pm on Sunday, Monticello High School, 1400 Independence Way. 924- 3376.