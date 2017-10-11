Photo: Amy Jackson

A IS FOR AMARO

Bitter? Sweet.

“Amaro” is Italian for “bitter,” but for Ivar Aass of Spirit Lab Distilling, there’s something very sweet about this herbal liqueur.

Aass moved to Charlottesville in 2012 with a still-small-enough-to-fit-in-his-New-York-City-apartment oven and a dream of having his own distillery. For the past few years, he’s been making small batches of single-malt whiskey and, recently, he decided to make an amaro, inspired by Charlottesville’s late summer pawpaw bounty.

Centuries ago, amari were typically consumed for medicinal purposes, and not just in Italy, but in Hungary, the Netherlands, Germany and France, too. These liqueurs have long been made by mashing some combination of herbs, roots, flowers, citrus peel or even bark in alcohol, mixing them with a sugar syrup and allowing to age in a cask or bottle.

Spirit Lab’s Forage Amaro is made with local pawpaws foraged by Aass and his wife, Sarah, plus autumn olive blossoms, green Mohawk pecans and 14 other botanicals. It’s all the rage to use amari as a cocktail component nowadays, but Aass prefers to sip it neat, or poured over a ball of ice, with a splash of vermouth and a twist of orange peel.