We’ve all been there: the good, bad and crazy things we do for love

Love is patient, love is kind…or is it: Love tried my patience, love made me kind of wish I’d never swiped right on Tinder? In honor of the day when Cupid is known to strike (with some direct hits and some tragic misses), we conducted an unscientific reader survey in which we asked you to complete the phrase “Love made me…” From romances that made you travel the distance—thousands of miles in some cases—to those that made you thankful that you’re single, the main theme in everyone’s answers: Love makes us who we are. We’ll drink to that.

Love made me find a new life in Charlottesville <3

Caitlin Worrell/Facebook

Blind love made me elope in Lake Tahoe, sell my great house, buy a catamaran, break through an icy river in November and sail off to the Bahamas with a charming but completely self-centered rogue. It was right after September 11 and all I can say is I guess my guard was down and my heart was broken. The eight-month voyage was full of misadventures and fun and beauty and tears and grandeur and pain. As soon as we landed at Gangplank Marina in Washington, D.C., I kicked him off the boat, went to the magistrate and got a divorce ($84! Best expenditure of the year!). Then I proceeded to live happily on my boat there for three years. Was it worth it? Yes!

Charlotte Drummond/Facebook

Leave a city I was comfortable in and move back to my hometown. A place where I really didn’t have a good start. It was the love of/for my daughter that prompted me to move her closer to her maternal family, and it made me rethink my relationship with my family. In the end, love won, and we all are happily together these days!

Minervia Berry/Facebook

Move to another city. Then when my father-in-law passed away it made me move back so my husband could take care of his mother. What a wild ride!

Betty Davis Shiflett/Facebook

Sell a house I’d bought only the year before, get married a second time and move to C’ville without a job…and not regret any of it!

Brenda Browning/Facebook

Love made me spend part of my winter in Detroit. That was a few years ago. Now I’m older, wiser and warmer.

Michelle Lynne/Facebook

Love made me realize that true peace and happiness comes from within, and not from the affirmation and affection of others.

Sarah Whitney/Facebook

So happy ^_^ And over 15 years later, even happier!

Lisa Sweet/Facebook

Spend 19 months dealing with USCIS [U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services].

Ronda Chollock/Facebook

Love made me decide to be polyamorous.

Gretchen Burgess/Facebook

Almost move away from Charlottesville?!?!! Wha???

Caroline Mankins/Facebook

Stay in Harrisonburg another two years, adopt cats, change my whole world and write a thesis.

Emily Elizabeth/Facebook

Love made me love someone who didn’t love me back…

Justina Harris/Facebook

Move 5.5 hours from home.

Deborah Christy/Facebook

Sleep like a baby…Priceless moment.

Avi Alvarado/Facebook

Made me decide to move to Charlottesville after 43 years of living in Lynchburg. Good move!!

Rene Ankney/Facebook

Single and happy to be so!

Brenda Neckerman/Facebook

Broke and crazy.

Matthew Paul Sissons/Facebook

Forget who I am.

Terry Davenport/Facebook

Marry a man I met at the mall!

Laura Brinkerhoff Young/Facebook

Adopt A LOT of dogs!

Cindi Scott/Facebook

A better person.

Deborah Christy/Facebook

Crazy!

John Webb/Facebook

Smoke pot.

James Spencer/Facebook

A better person.

Larry Saunders/Facebook

Who I am today.

Gayle Millner/Facebook

Move to C’ville!

Amanda Tesvich Brown/Facebook

Go on a bicycle tour.

Melissa Wender/Facebook

Happy…for a while… <3

Laura Frances Conradi/Facebook

Itchy.

Lou Lombardi/Facebook

Love made [my husband] read Jane Austen! And love made him quit smoking!

Raennah Lorne/Facebook

Love made me move across the ocean with a 6-week-old to keep our family together. (It was either love or hormones…) 😉

Rachel Harris/Facebook

Stole a bunch of flowers from my school’s garden to give to my crush in elementary school.

Carl Carpenter/Twitter

Learn to be flexible and less rigid.

@llspot/Instagram

Move to Charlottesville while my fiancé is at Darden!

@shortce/Instagram

Love made me…move cross-country to C’ville.

@petesraven/Instagram

Love made me move 1,100 miles to be with a man I’ve been married to for 12 years now. Love made me find my life’s path and a home in Charlottesville.

@kijilinn/Instagram

Love made me.

Caitlin Peterson

Love made me end a relationship to get involved in a better one.

Max Bacall

Love made me want to buy a boombox to hold outside someone’s window. I forgot that it is the 21st century and I couldn’t find one cheap enough.

Paul Sanders

Love made me ask my doctor about Cialis.

David Johnson

Love made me have a picnic in a sewer.

Richard Elwell

Love made me very different than I’d thought I’d be.

David Reid

Love made me watch Game of Thrones.

Micaela Cameron

Love made me cook plenty of meals.

Jenna Delgado

Love made me buy a bunch of nice gifts and plan a trip to the Bahamas.

Terrence Smith

Love made me able to have an excuse to see the Alvin Ailey dance company.

Chris Staples

Love made me learn how to let go of my fears.

Julie Desperes

Love made me put my spouse ahead of myself every day.

Brian Moynihan

Love made me get married, have children and trust God.

Becky Mcallister

Love made me learn how to downhill ski.

Joel Lehman

Love made me drive thousands of miles.

Nicholas Leduc