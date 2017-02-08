Valentine’s Day options abound

Whether you’re looking to toast to true love with a glass of wine, gaze into your lover’s eyes over a four-course meal or treat yourself to the best damn box of chocolates you’ll ever eat, there’s something yummy for you here in town, dear Valentine.

Get your fill

Start the sweet eating at the Galentine’s Day pop-up show at 9am on Saturday, February 11, at Old Metropolitan Hall, where you can find treats from Arley Cakes, Boof Brownies and La Vache Microcreamery.

Place your orders by 10pm on Sunday, February 12, to have a Cupid-on-wheels deliver six heart-shaped chocolate-chip scones and a handmade valentine to the sweetie of your choosing (and, yes, your sweetie can be yourself). All proceeds from the requested $20 donation go to Charlottesville Community Bikes, a nonprofit that promotes accessible, green transportation for all.

“You’re so sweet!” your love will exclaim when you hand over a box of handmade strawberry-glazed, chocolate-filled donuts from Miso Sweet. E-mail hello@misosweetcville.com to order.

Like an arrow from Cupid’s quiver, Grit Coffee in The Shops at Stonefield will launch its dessert-night menu on Valentine’s Day. Couples can pick one of two seatings—6:30 or 8pm—and fork over $30 for two desserts or two savory plates, two glasses of sparkling wine or espresso drinks and, according to the event’s Facebook page, “a special parting gift.” Reservations can be made online at gritcoffee.com/vday2017.

Gluten-free, heart-shaped brownies covered with ganache are in the cases at Albemarle Baking Co., and every Friday in February, the bakery will offer chocolate sourdough loaves.

Bring on the booze

From noon to 4pm on Saturday, February 11, Keswick Vineyards will couple its wine with desserts by the fireplace on the enclosed porch ($10-20 per person). E-mail tastingroom@keswickvineyards.com.

Whiskey- and chocolate-lovers can head to Lovingston for the Virginia Distillery Company’s Dram of Love Valentine’s Day celebration from 11am to 6pm on February 11 to sample Gearharts chocolates (including a special chocolate whiskey truffle made with the distillery’s Virginia Highland Malt). Code Fresh Food Truck will be on- site all day.

If you prefer wine with your chocolate, Horton Vineyards in Gordonsville and Lazy Days Winery in Amherst are doing wine-and-chocolate pairings on Saturday, February 11, and Cunningham Creek in Palmyra will do the same on Sunday, February 12.

Taste of true love

No sweet tooth? No worries. There’s plenty more eatin’ options.

If you’re feeling fancy, Veritas Vineyards and Winery offers a five-course, wine-paired winemakers dinner for $140 per person at 6:30 pm on Saturday, February 11—reservations and cocktail attire required (e-mail contact@veritaswines.com).

Chef Mark Gresge of L’etoile Catering will cook a Valentine’s Day brunch served at 11:30am on Sunday, February 12, at DuCard Vineyards ($59 per person, (540) 923-4206). Each course (such as lemon-ginger muffins with cinnamon cream cheese spread, and beef burgundy with roasted new potatoes and mushroom confit) will be paired with a DuCard wine.

A trio of Charlottesville Jazz Congregation musicians will serenade diners with jazz classics at Café Caturra on the Corner. Call 202-2051 to reserve your $60 prix fixe dinner spot.

The Alley Light is offering a three-course dinner at 5pm for $45 per person, or a $65 four-course dinner at 7 or 9pm, along with wine pairings, special cocktails and a few surprises. Call 295-5003 for a required reservation.

South Street Brewery has a prix fixe menu as well, for $38 per person. The menu promises beer pairings for each of three courses, which include warmed Brie with apricot jam, a mixed greens salad, grilled filet with oyster mushrooms and a red wine reduction over scalloped potatoes and asparagus or a veggie ragout over parsley garlic fettuccine, and a strawberry tart for dessert.

Buck tradition

If you’ve had it up to here with heart-shaped everything and want to flip the bird to the cheese-tastic Hallmark holiday, join fellow haters at Random Row Brewing Co. at 7pm on Valentine’s Day for live music, free sweets, “an aphrodisiac buffet” (their words, not ours), a piñata smash and a new Random Row beer, Oyster Stout.