The UVA Issue: Grounds for change

As of fall 2017, just under 9,700 students —about 60 percent of the undergraduate student population—live off Grounds. With more undergraduate students in the local housing market than ever before, and new private developments marketed to students appearing on West Main Street, the group is raising questions about potential negative impacts on nearby neighborhoods like Fifeville and 10th and Page.

“In terms of the visual experience of being a student here, even in the last two, three years we’ve been here, it’s super clear where development is happening,” Feldenkris says. “It’s not just the Downtown Mall. It’s West Main Street. It’s 14th Street. It’s all these privatized student housing developments, and clearly those have an impact on the neighborhoods adjacent to the university.”

Feldenkris says they are concerned about gentrification and impacts like cultural displacement, increased traffic and parking challenges. Feldenkris and Cameron also point to factors like the growing University Health System and UVA’s acquisition of property in nearby neighborhoods as other contributors to UVA’s expanding footprint.

For example, UVA purchased just under three acres off King and Grove streets in Fifeville for $8.73 million in August 2016. In February 2017, the University of Virginia Foundation—which provides real estate and financial services for UVA—spent $4 million to buy 1000 and 1010 Wertland St., totaling about 0.55 acres in the 10th and Page neighborhood.

University Deputy Spokesperson Wes Hester said in an email that UVA does not currently have development plans for these sites.

Hester also said the university is in the process of conducting a site and constraints analysis of all property owned by the university or the UVA Foundation on West Main Street and in the nearby vicinity. However, he described the study as a routine assessment and said it “is not indicative of any near-term development.”

Jim Duncan, associate broker/partner with Nest Realty, says he doesn’t believe students have been the main driving force of gentrification in nearby neighborhoods, but he has noticed undergraduate students now occupying spaces further down West Main Street. Recent years have seen the construction of the Flats and Uncommon—now known as Lark on Main—and The Standard will also soon house students living off Grounds.

Lark on Main. Photo by SkycladAP.com

“When I was a kid, the end of the world was 14th Street, but now it seems that has extended well beyond 14th Street and further up West Main as that has grown and evolved,” Duncan says.

Duncan attributes some of the rise in developments aimed at students over the past 15 years to a 2003 zoning ordinance change that allowed for higher densities near the university.

Although most UVA students live off Grounds, previous survey work has identified some unmet demand for on-Grounds housing among upperclassmen. In a 2016 presentation to the university’s Board of Visitors, the development adversory firm Brailsford & Dunlavey identified potential unmet demand among third- and fourth-year students for more on-campus housing. Currently, only first-year students at the university are required to live on Grounds.

Brailsford & Dunlavey also recommended constructing a 300-bedroom apartment building on Grounds and considering an additional 600 units of upperclassmen student housing. (The 300-bedroom Brandon Avenue residence is expected to open in August 2019.)

The Standard. Courtesy rendering

Hester said the university will likely study a site adjacent to Bice House—an existing student apartment building on Brandon Avenue—for the possible future construction of an additional 300-bedroom building, in accordance with the Brandon Avenue Master Plan. In order to address what has been identified as a 900-bed housing deficit, Hester said there will be a third on-Grounds housing project but a specific site has not been determined.

Moving forward, Cameron said a key consideration for the university should be ensuring that any enrollment growth is accompanied by an increase in on-Grounds housing for upperclassmen

Duncan said constructing more on-Grounds housing could be beneficial for others in the local market.

“I think that the students tend to take a lot of the housing that is in the city that is accessible to them away from people who are looking for more market rate rentals or renovations,” Duncan says. “If you can drive more students onto Grounds, I think that will open up opportunities for city residents who are not necessarily students to take advantage of.”

The tumultuous tenure of Teresa Sullivan

By Lisa Provence

When the University of Virginia announced its first female president in 2010, no one could foresee that, after only two years, Teresa Sullivan would be ousted—and then rehired—by the Board of Visitors. She was dubbed “the unluckiest president in America” by Fortune magazine in 2015, and, in 2017, shortly before the start of classes, Sullivan watched from Carr’s Hill as torch-wielding neo-Nazis marched through the Grounds of Virginia’s flagship university.

There have also been plenty of accolades as Sullivan heads toward this weekend’s commencement address before her term ends July 31—she’s been heralded for attracting faculty and raising pay. But like other public university presidents, Sullivan faced declining state funding, a push to make universities more corporate-like and tuition more affordable, as she struggled to attract minority students and deal with sexual assault. And many of the crises she faced played out on the national stage.

August 1, 2010

Sullivan begins her term as president—three months after UVA and Charlottesville were rocked by the murder of lacrosse player Yeardley Love by her former boyfriend and lacrosse player George Huguely.

June 2011

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights puts UVA under review for its handling of sexual assaults.

June 10, 2012

Rector Helen Dragas announces Sullivan’s resignation barely two years into her five-year contract to a stunned community. Dragas orchestrated the ouster in frustration with Sullivan’s incrementalist approach to trends such as online courses and without the full consent of the Board of Visitors. Outrage ensues.

June 26, 2012

The Board of Visitors votes to reinstate Sullivan.

Teresa Sullivan speaks to the thousands who gathered at the Rotunda to welcome her back to Grounds after her unprecedented ouster—and rehiring—by the Board of Visitors in June 2012. Photo by Cole Geddy

September 2013

Sullivan established the President’s Commission on Slavery and the University to raise awareness and commemorate the role of enslaved laborers at UVA.

September 13, 2014

Second-year Hannah Graham apparently becomes disoriented and walks to the Downtown Mall, where she’s last seen alive. Her body is found five weeks later on October 18 and her slaying is connected to that of Morgan Harrington five years earlier. Sullivan again faces issues of student safety, sexual assault and alcohol abuse. Monticello High grad Jesse Matthew pleads guilty to both murders in March 2016.

A candlelight vigil is held for second-year student Hannah Graham, who disappeared from the Downtown Mall on September 13, 2014. Five weeks later, Graham’s remains are found on an abandoned Albemarle County property, and in March 2016, Jesse Matthew, a Monticello High School graduate, pleads guilty to her murder. Photo by Sanjay Suchak

November 19, 2014

Rolling Stone publishes “A Rape on Campus: A Brutal Assault and Struggle for Justice at UVA” about the now-discredited account of alleged victim Jackie’s fraternity gang rape that drew national scrutiny—again—at how the university handles sexual assault. Sullivan heads to the Netherlands for a conference as the story breaks, leading to calls for her resignation. She suspends Greek social activities, and the story leads to lawsuits against Rolling Stone by then associate dean Nicole Eramo, Phi Kappa Psi fraternity and three of its members.

Following the now-discredited Rolling Stone article, “A Rape on Campus,” the university’s Board of Visitors meets in November 2014 and votes to unanimously to support a “zero-tolerance policy” for sexual assault at UVA. Photo by Dan Addison

March 18, 2015

Shortly after midnight on St. Patrick’s Day, 20-year-old Martese Johnson hands his ID to the bouncer at Trinity Irish Pub on the Corner and is turned away. He’s accosted by three Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control agents, and appears to be thrown to the ground, although later investigations determine the agents lost their balance. Photos of the bloodied African-American student draw national attention again to the 21st century racism still thriving at the university built by slaves.

May 16, 2015

The Board of Visitors votes to extend Sullivan’s contract through July 2018.

September 2015

The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights finds UVA in violation of Title IX regulations for its failure to handle sexual assaults or harassment promptly and equitably.

January 2, 2016

Third-year student Otto Warmbier is arrested at Pyongyang International Airport in North Korea and accused of stealing a propaganda poster. Sentenced to 15 years hard labor, Warmbier is flown back to the U.S. June 13, 2017, in a coma. He dies six days later on June 19.

January 20, 2017

Sullivan announces she’ll step down the following year and says when hired, she agreed to serve seven to 10 years.

August 11, 2017

Led by UVA alums Richard Spencer and Jason Kessler, hundreds of white supremacists and neo-Nazis carrying tiki torches march through the Academical Village shouting “Jews will not replace us” and “blood and soil,” and then surround and assault a small band of students in front of the Rotunda at the statue of founder Jefferson. The university is widely condemned for ignoring warnings that it would figure in the Unite the Right rally warm-up.

August 20, 2017

On a Facebook Live video, Sullivan snaps at a student who asks why the university did not issue a warning August 11 about the hatemongers, tells the student she won’t be monitoring alt-right websites and says the student should have warned the university. Turns out, UVA was warned.

August 18, 2017

Sullivan appoints law school dean Risa Goluboff to lead a working group of deans to assess the university’s epic August 11 fail.

September 15, 2017

The Board of Visitors announces the hiring of UVA alum, former law school faculty and current dean of Harvard Graduate School of Education Jim Ryan to succeed Sullivan. Ryan’s announced October 1, 2018, start date has since been pushed up to August 1.

April 24, 2018

UVA Today asks Sullivan about being dubbed the “unluckiest president.” Says Sullivan, “I reject the term entirely.”

May 19-20, 2018

Sullivan is commencement speaker for the university’s Final Exercises.

Get to work

UVA’s human resources rebuilt for speed and service

By Lisa Martin

In July 2016, after two years spent scouring the university’s core business processes for improvement opportunities, UVA officials zeroed in on human resources as an area ripe for change. They decided that a single unified human resources organization would replace the more than 70 disjointed systems serving departments across Grounds, and that a new cloud-based technology called Workday would be put in place for employees to access the system and find help when they needed it.

Newly hired in 2016, Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Kelley Stuck, who had worked in health care, marketing and consulting, and had managed the University of Missouri system’s HR services, was in her element.

“I like building things,” says Stuck. “I really like change projects because of the potential to have a substantial positive impact for people.”

Good thing she has lots of energy, because when she arrived, everything was happening at once. “One of the reasons I came here was because UVA is doing this right,” says Stuck. “Instead of just installing new software without updating the underlying processes, we are doing process redesign and adding new technology and redesigning staffing all at the same time. It’s not the easy way, but it’s the most effective way.”

Now in its final stages, the $50 million transformation project, dubbed “Ufirst,” has consolidated an HR staff of roughly 240 full-time equivalent positions down to 210, mostly by offering early retirement and helping employees find other jobs within the university. The HR organization has been rearranged into “communities of expertise”—staff members grouped into talent, service and decision support areas—designed to partner with UVA’s more than 27,000 employees right in their academic division or unit.

“The future of HR is around workforce analytics and really understanding our people,” says Stuck. “What do they need? How can we make the employee experience better? How can we best recruit new talent for the future?” In refocusing and enhancing the university’s commitment to employees’ growth and success, HR and the Ufirst project received the 2018 Southern Region Excellence Award from the nation’s premier higher education HR association.

Workday, the technology piece slated to go live in January 2019, will allow employees to easily and securely access HR functions like requesting time off from work, adding benefits or exploring avenues for job advancement, all from their computer or mobile device. Stuck gave the system a whirl on her smartphone and says it was incredibly intuitive. “We want it to be as simple as a banking or shopping app,” she says. “It’s important to reach people in the way they need to receive information, and to make it a very easy process.”

After that, Stuck has no shortage of ideas. “We want to work on learning and development, career paths, retention and promotion, so many projects,” she says. “I’m always about how can we make the next big impact.”

Climate change

University community members are surveyed regularly about their perceptions of the social climate at UVA, and this year is no exception. A broad campus survey is currently being conducted by the University’s Center for Survey Research to ask students, staff and faculty about their sense of well-being and belonging on Grounds, as well as about UVA’s climate for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Report card



201 5 – 16

22 formal resolutions of prohibited conduct cases

1 student expulsion

201 6 – 17

40 formal resolutions of prohibited conduct cases

8 student expulsions

Undergraduate and graduate students participated in sexual assault climate surveys in 2015 and 2017, says Emily Babb, assistant vice president for Title IX compliance, and “the results indicated an increase in the perceptions that the university would support an individual who makes a report of sexual assault and that the university would take the report seriously.” New this year is a section of questions in the comprehensive survey for faculty and staff about gender-based harassment and violence in the wake of local and national movements focused on greater awareness of these issues.

In 2016 and 2017, UVA published reports on its “Response to Sexual and Gender-Based Harassment and Other Forms of Interpersonal Violence.” The documents show 22 formal resolutions of reported “prohibited conduct” cases in the 2015-16 school year, resulting in one student expulsion, and 40 formal resolutions during 2016-17, resulting in eight expulsions.

“Such results are very fact-dependent from year to year, and it is difficult to pinpoint a specific reason [for the increase],” says Babb, while noting that “as awareness is raised, reporting tends to increase.” With regard to 2017-18 trends thus far, Babb says, “we have observed that the #MeToo movement has given some individuals the confidence to report.”

UVA’s Jewish community on the rise

By Samantha Baars

In a school year that saw a mid-August march across UVA Grounds in which torch-wielding white supremacists chanted, “Jews will not replace us,” a university rabbi says its Jewish population is experiencing unexpected growth.

According to Rabbi Jake Rubin, executive director of UVA’s Brody Jewish Center, the organization engaged 477 students in 2008, but during the 2016-2017 school year, that number soared to more than 700. University spokesperson Anthony deBruyn says the school does not track religious affiliation.

To accommodate the new members, leaders at the Brody Jewish Center announced the Make Our House a Home campaign in April to raise $3 million to restore their historic 1914 building, where thousands of students who practice Judaism have gone to find community and religion-centered programming since 1941.

It’s their second fundraising campaign over the last decade, with the first raising money for an addition in 2011.

“The focus of the last campaign was really about outgrowing our space,” says Rubin. “What makes this campaign different is that it’s really about close, interpersonal relationships. We want to create intimate spaces for studying and for group work, places for students to gather in informal settings. That’s where community really begins.”

When third-year Truman Brody-Boyd, the incoming chair of the Jewish Leadership Council, decided to become a Wahoo—or WaJew, as some call themselves—he knew he’d find a strong Jewish connection. Rubin is close friends with Brody-Boyd’s rabbi in his hometown of Williamsburg.

According to Brody-Boyd, a Middle Eastern and genocide studies double-major, the school is attractive to those who practice Judaism because its Jewish community—which includes the Brody Jewish Center and Rohr Chabad House—is primarily student-led and engages students with religious services, social action and social events.

The Brody Jewish Center is Hillel at UVA, part of an international movement that includes 550 Hillels (a Jewish campus organization) around the world.

Brody-Boyd participates in the majority of programming that Hillel and the Jewish Leadership Council puts on, whether it’s at the Brody Jewish Center’s University Circle location or on Grounds. He says you can find him at Friday night services and Shabbat dinners, Havdalahs on the Lawn or the annual Matzoh Ball, as well as Israel-related programming put on by Hoos for Israel, an organization within the Jewish Leadership Council.

“Each Jewish student has to decide for themselves how they interact with the Jewish community and how prominent they want their Jewish identity to be when interacting in different environments at UVA, be that academically, socially or otherwise,” he says.

Just days before Brody-Boyd was planning to head back to Charlottesville last fall, he told C-VILLE in August that he was terrified when he saw the events of August 11 and 12 play out on television. He had planned to move into his Jewish fraternity house on Sunday, August 13, until the national chapter of Alpha Epsilon Pi closed the building for the weekend. A few days later, he and his frat brothers met with a security adviser who showed them which windows and doors they should reinforce.

He found himself questioning how much of his religion he should display.

“It’s a bit different for me, as I wear a kippah all the time, so my Jewish identity is more apparent than some,” he says. But he still wears a yarmulke, and says he feels safe at UVA and in Charlottesville “most of the time.”

Wittney Skigen. Courtesy subject

Wittney Skigen, also a rising fourth-year, wears a pendant that identifies her faith.

“There are definitely times that I think twice about whether or not to wear my Star of David necklace, but I always decide that the right answer is yes,” she says. “I think I am more aware of my surroundings now, but I do not feel less safe on Grounds or in the community.”

Both students say one of the most powerful moments of being a WaJew was the Unity Shabbat they hosted for the entire university community last semester. More than 150 people of all faiths attended a Friday night service and nearly 100 others joined for dinner afterward.

“Seeing the support from so many communities made me more proud to be Jewish than I can even describe,” says Skigen.

Adds Brody-Boyd, “It was a wonderful event. I don’t think I stopped smiling that entire night.”

Both students also agree that life at the university is returning back to normal.

“Jewish life here at UVA was different for a long time, and in some ways is still healing from it,” says Brody-Boyd. “However, I would say that we have never been stronger as a community.”

Echoes Skigen, “While August 11 and 12 definitely affected the Jewish community, we have made a concentrated effort, which I think succeeded, in not letting it define our year. …If anything, I think [it] brought the Jewish community closer together, and brought a few more people into our doors. The solidarity that Jews of all levels of involvement feel and show has been really great to see this year.”

The cognitive science and public policy student says the academic rigor of UVA is what primarily drew her to the university, but she considered the size and activity of the Jewish populations of each school she looked at.

“Being a Jewish student at UVA means I have a community that I automatically feel comfortable in to fall back on when the school starts to feel too big,” says Skigen. “However, although Judaism is a huge part of my identity, it’s just that—a part.”

When four years isn’t enough

UVA alums who stay in Charlottesville after graduation

By Alexis Gravely

For the first three years that Lee Kussman was a student at the University of Virginia, she expected she would live somewhere exotic post-graduation—a place like San Francisco. But by the time she was ready to graduate with her systems engineering degree in 2014, she knew that Charlottesville was where she wanted to be.

“The more I thought about it, the more I realized Charlottesville really checked the boxes for me, and I had a community here that I really loved,” Kussman says.

Kussman is not alone. Thousands of students leave the university each May, but hundreds of them choose to stay. According to data from UVA’s Career Center, 202 graduates from the Class of 2016 reported they would be remaining in the city after graduation. Additionally, Charlottesville was among the top three postgraduate destinations for the classes of 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The appeal of remaining in or returning to Charlottesville after graduation is different for everyone. For Kussman, it was the community of people she found in the area and the lower cost of living than a bigger city. For Luxie Hair Services owner Destinee Wright, a 2017 graduate of UVA, it was a place to launch her career.

“I think that I’m building a solid foundation here for what I want to do,” Wright says. “I don’t think I’ll stay in Charlottesville for my whole life, but I think that right now this is where I need to be to set myself up.”