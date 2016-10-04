Urban Outfitters filming scandal

Adam Jamerson, a 25-year-old Buckingham County man, was caught reportedly videotaping a nonconsenting girl while she tried on clothes at the Downtown Mall’s Urban Outfitters around 1pm September 22.

Courtesy of the Charlottesville Police Department

The victim brought the incident to the attention of store management who then spoke with Jamerson, says Charlottesville police spokesperson Steve Upman. The victim reported the incident to police hours later, after Jamerson had left the store.

An officer obtained a warrant for unlawful filming and arrested Jamerson on September 26 without incident. He has since been released from jail and is awaiting his first court appearance.

Jamerson’s Facebook profile displays a He For She campaign logo, symbolizing a global movement for gender equality. It also says he is currently employed as an actor and is a former firefighter with the Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Department, which has been confirmed by Albemarle County spokesperson Jody Lewis.

Representatives from Urban Outfitters declined to comment on the matter.

This is an ongoing investigation, and Upman asks anyone with additional information to call Detective Will Cole at 434-970-3280 or Crimestoppers at 434-977-4000.