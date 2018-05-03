Travelogue: Charlottesville sister city delegation visits Winneba, Ghana

Photos and text by Natalie Jacobsen

Editor’s note: Check back daily through May 9 for updates on the local delegation’s visit to Winneba, Ghana, to explore the origins of slavery and the preservation of history at one of the main points of the Transatlantic slave trade.

Spirits were high at noon outside of University Hall, where 56 delegates of the 2018 Charlottesville-Winneba delegation convened to board the bus for Dulles Airport. “Everything is going eerily smooth,” said Dave Norris, former city mayor and organizer of the trip. He has led five trips to one of Charlottesville’s sister cities, Winneba, Ghana, since establishing the connection in 2009 when he was mayor. The primary goal of the trip, which includes Mayor Nikuyah Walker, Niya Bates, Monticello’s public historian of slavery and African-American life, and First Baptist Church Deacon Don Gathers, among others, is to explore the origins of slavery and the preservation of history at one of the main transit points of the Transatlantic slave trade.

In Ghana, the group was greeted by Nana Ghartey, one of the original founders of the sister city partnership and current Charlottesville resident, who is acting as a liaison between the delegation and Winneba representatives. He and others presented Walker with a ceremonial purple, white and gold flower bouquet in the sweltering humidity outside of the airport doors.

On the way to lunch, the bus ride revealed a peek into the culture, sights and sounds of Ghana. Streets were clogged with traffic and bustling with people selling baskets of goods. Drivers motioned to sellers when they wanted a bottle, a melon or a case of tissue, and someone would rush over amid honking horns. Low hills in the distance were covered in throngs of short buildings and homes with red roofs.

Lunch at Dawa Dawa was the first introduction to Ghanaian cuisine—beans, fish, boiled eggs, and rice, among them. Some tried the palm wine, others watched as a cook hacked open a coconut, serving it whole to a thirsty delegate.

Outside of City Hall, clustered in a sliver of shade protecting from the peak heat of the afternoon, the council, dressed in bright, traditional garb, sang, danced and praised gods to protect the delegation for the week and secured success for everyone’s individual missions by “pouring libations to the gods, to invoke the spirits of elders—you will leave Winneba praising its name,” said the lead councilman.

Dinner was presented by the Winneba Mayor John Bartholomew Ninson, who welcomed the group one last time before beds beckoned everyone to sleep.

“I am pleased with how everything went today. We were greeted so warmly by Winneba, and I think it really sets the tone for our week here. It’s going to be good,” said Norris.