Thomas Eagleson sentenced to 7 months for unlawful filming

In April, a Forest Lakes resident was arrested for installing a hidden camera inside his neighbor’s master bathroom. Facing 23 years in prison, he was sentenced to seven months August 25.

“This is a bit of a unique circumstance because these people were not strangers to each other,” defense attorney Rhonda Quagliana said in Charlottesville Circuit Court. “It makes it a whole lot worse and a whole lot better at the same time.”

Thomas Eagleson, 45, was charged with two felony counts of unlawfully filming a minor and three misdemeanor counts for filming his adult neighbors in the shower. He was also charged with two counts of breaking and entering, though Charlottesville Police say he had access to the home because he was pet sitting.

Judge Paul Peatross ordered that Eagleson is not permitted in Forest Lakes, nor is he is allowed to have any contact with the family he violated. After he is released from jail, he is expected to be on good behavior for 20 years, probation for two of those and monitored by a GPS for one. He will also take therapy for sex offenders.

Several former colleagues from Klockner Pentaplast, where Eagleson worked since 1997, testified at his sentencing. They told the judge they were “shocked” when they learned of his charges, that he was a “good mentor,” a “good role model,” and that they were aware of some personal issues Eagleson was facing.

“Tom was more than just a brother, but a best friend,” his brother, Ken, also said during his tearful testimony. “He did something stupid, absolutely stupid, and he knows it.”

Eagleson, who has been incarcerated since April 11, appeared in a black-and-white striped jumpsuit. He read a written statement, which said he takes full responsibility for his actions and acknowledges that he needs professional help.

Those supporting Eagleson sat shoulder to shoulder in the pews behind him. He thanked them for their continued support.

“There’s not a day that goes by where I do not feel remorse and shame,” he said.