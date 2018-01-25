Laura Falconi & Kenny Brown | September 3, 2017, at Old Metropolitan Hall
Though it wasn’t a phrase she’d ever heard before, “botanical elegance” kept ringing in the bride’s ears as she planned her big day.
“I wanted our wedding to feel timeless and classic with subtle elements of nature,” says Laura. “It really inspired a lot of my decisions, from the décor to the signature cocktails.”
The flowers themselves, of course, were a big part of the wedding’s aesthetic. Laura describes them as “straight from the garden,” with colors like blush, sage, clementine and lavender. More florals hung on the walls and eucalyptus branches lined the farm tables. It was easy incorporating these details into their venue, too. Downtown’s Old Metropolitan Hall, an historic spot with floor-to-ceiling mirrors and sparkling chandeliers, offered an extra element of sophistication.
“We also loved that it was still a blank canvas that we could add personalized touches to,” says Laura. “It had been my dream to get married in Charlottesville for many years, and we are so lucky that we were able to get married right in the middle of it.”
The Details
Officiant: Spenser Staub (friend) Catering: Dinner at Home Catering Flowers: Floral Images Design Studio Cake: Sweethaus Ceremony music: Robert Falconi (brother of the bride) Bride’s attire: BHLDN Shoes: Steve Madden Groom’s attire: Generation Tux Groomsmen’s attire: Generation Tux Bridesmaids’ dresses: BCBG, BHLDN, Kohl’s, J.Crew, Urban Outfitters Rings: Gabriel & Co. Hair: Top Knot Studio Makeup: Gohar Makeup