That's how love grows

Natural elements enhance a beautiful big day

Words by Caite White | Photos by Michael & Carina
1/25/18 at 3:29 PM

Laura Falconi & Kenny BrownSeptember 3, 2017, at Old Metropolitan Hall

Though it wasn’t a phrase she’d ever heard before, “botanical elegance” kept ringing in the bride’s ears as she planned her big day.

“I wanted our wedding to feel timeless and classic with subtle elements of nature,” says Laura. “It really inspired a lot of my decisions, from the décor to the signature cocktails.”

Laura and Kenny met in a chemistry class during their first year at Clemson University. There was a definite connection, Laura says, but they didn’t start dating until Kenny returned from studying abroad in Germany their senior year.

Laura had long-admired the blue stone in her mom’s engagement ring and knew that, when she got engaged, she wanted to emulate that unique choice. “[Kenny] made my dreams come true!” Laura says. “Now every time I look at it, I think of him and I think of my mom, and how being unique is a good thing.”

The flowers themselves, of course, were a big part of the wedding’s aesthetic. Laura describes them as “straight from the garden,” with colors like blush, sage, clementine and lavender. More florals hung on the walls and eucalyptus branches lined the farm tables. It was easy incorporating these details into their venue, too. Downtown’s Old Metropolitan Hall, an historic spot with floor-to-ceiling mirrors and sparkling chandeliers, offered an extra element of sophistication. 

Laura, a vegan for six years, and Kenny, who eats fairly plant-based as well, decided on a meat- and dairy-free menu: bruschetta, olive tapenade and hummus, roasted vegetable pasta, black-eyed pea and avocado salad, lemon dill green beans and more.

For wedding favors, the couple created cookbooks with their favorite recipes for guests to take home and try.

“We also loved that it was still a blank canvas that we could add personalized touches to,” says Laura. “It had been my dream to get married in Charlottesville for many years, and we are so lucky that we were able to get married right in the middle of it.”

The Details

Officiant: Spenser Staub (friend) Catering: Dinner at Home Catering  Flowers: Floral Images Design Studio Cake: Sweethaus Ceremony music: Robert Falconi (brother of the bride) Bride’s attire: BHLDN Shoes: Steve Madden Groom’s attire: Generation Tux Groomsmen’s attire: Generation Tux Bridesmaids’ dresses: BCBG, BHLDN, Kohl’s, J.Crew, Urban Outfitters Rings: Gabriel & Co. Hair: Top Knot Studio Makeup: Gohar Makeup