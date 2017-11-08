Spotlight on the Virginia Film Festival

The Virginia Film Festival, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year from November 9-12, chose a topic at the forefront of many people’s minds—both locally and nationally—with its Race in America series. A collaboration with James Madison’s Montpelier, the series features notable filmmaker Spike Lee, who will screen his documentary 4 Little Girls. And from a frame-by-frame analysis of Harold and Maude, to Trudie Styler’s directorial debut about a transgender teen, to co-director Lynn Novick’s decade of research with Ken Burns for “The Vietnam War,” this year’s discussion guests ensure that viewers will see movies in a whole new light.
War stories: Through the looking glass with Vietnam documentarian Lynn Novick
To tell the full story of Vietnam along all of its harrowing dimensions, the producers of an epic new film series about the war required 10 years of research, more than 100 personal interviews and a healthy dose of humility. “I personally have been obsessed with the Vietnam War for most of my
VFF films with Virginia ties
VFF films with Virginia ties The Twinning Reaction Local filmmaker Lori Shinseki has spent the last six years making a film about the aftereffects of a psychological study that purposefully separated multiple sets of twins in the 1960s and tracked their development as they were adopted, then
More fabulous: Trudie Styler’s Freak Show champions LGBTQ youth
In The Importance of Being Earnest, Oscar Wilde writes: “The truth is rarely pure and never simple.” It’s one of many mantras employed by self-prescribed “trans-visionary gender obliviator” Billy Bloom, the vibrant protagonist at the heart of Freak Show, an adaptation of James St. James’ 2007
American truths: Looking back to move forward with Spike Lee
As events that transpired in Charlottesville inform the national conversation on the politics of race and resistance, the Virginia Film Festival has placed the subject at the center of this year’s programming. And the Race in America series features some of the best filmmaking on the subject.
Visual gems: Black and white film is silver screen gold
In a world where digital theaters project billions of colors in subtle gradations that mimic all the hues of real life, choosing to watch—or produce—a black and white film may be taken as a small act of defiance. For movies shot after the advent of color film, the choice of black and white is
Do the math: Putting emotion into digital motion at Pixar
Tony DeRose, senior scientist at Pixar Animation Studios, wants students to know that the math and science they must learn in school really is helpful. It’s applicable in their activities, games and movies, and DeRose is holding a master class during the Virginia Film Festival to drive home
ARTS Pick: Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World
You know that rock band. The one you can recognize immediately because of its iconic style and utter uniqueness? Well, you may be surprised to hear that if you trace that sound back through the years, you’ll likely find Native American influences at its roots. Catherine Bainbridge and Alfonso
ARTS Pick: Boy Named Banjo
Describing themselves as “Tennessee’s Americana apostles,” the phenomena that is Boy Named Banjo breaks out on an Eastern U.S. tour. Since 2011, the five members of the Americana and roots act have been developing their sound, weaving numerous instruments, including guitar, harmonica, mandolin,
ARTS Pick: Seven Guitars
Theresa M. Davis directs Seven Guitars, the 1940s installment of August Wilson’s Century Cycle, which is centered around blues guitarist Floyd “Schoolboy” Barton, who leaves jail looking for his next hit record and the hope of repairing his relationship with his former girlfriend, Vera. The
The Fralin recollects the influence of Samuel Kootz
It’s a bit chilly in the air-conditioned exhibition room at The Fralin Museum of Art at UVA, but the temperature isn’t what’s giving Rebecca Schoenthal goosebumps. It’s the art. Specifically, it’s William Baziotes’ cool-toned, blue-hued “Night Form” and Adolph Gottlieb’s earth-toned pictograph,
Punk rock just comes natural to Little Graves
Luis Soler bought his first guitar for $30. It was a pawn shop find, “the worst possible guitar,” he says while nursing a pint of beer at Champion Brewing Company on Halloween eve. “Metallica,” “Slayer” and other metal band names were scratched into the guitar’s paint, says Soler, prompting
Album reviews: Jackie Shane, Tough Age, King Khan and Luna
Jackie Shane Any Other Way (Numero Group) Any Other Way is an incredible soundtrack with a riveting story. Jackie Shane was assigned male at birth in 1940 Nashville, identified as female as a teenager, blew minds as a singer/stand-up drummer in various bands, moved to Toronto at the turn of the
ARTS Pick: Floom
Maxx Katz won a SOUP grant in 2016 that became instrumental in launching her project Floom, leading indirectly to Sunday’s release of Multi-Voice of the Immensity, a 38-minute track of flute, doomy guitar and voices. “If a performer rings their heart like a bell, it starts ringing everyone
ARTS Pick: Songwriters in the Round
Ben Arthur is so taken by the creative process that it informs his art in a literal sense. Whether he’s responding to Kurt Andersen’s story of Puritan settler Anne Hutchinson with a modern answer in song, or co-writing with notable author George Saunders, Arthur stays busy crafting his own
ARTS Pick: The United Nations of Comedy Tour
The United Nations of Comedy Tour returns with a fresh new lineup of gut-busting comedians, including Funnyman Skiba, Irene Morales, Brendan Sagalow and headliner Mike Cannon. From television to radio and podcasts, comedy is a way of life for Cannon, who riffs on smoking pot with cats, fear of
VHO’s Sympathy was centuries in the making
I’ll be honest: I’m not really an opera person. Until this weekend, I assumed opera consisted of people in fancy outfits belting overwrought, angst-ridden songs in foreign languages before dying on stage. And while I’m terribly impressed by the skill and talent required to fine-tune the
First Fridays: November 3
First Fridays: November 3 Ann Robertson made her first art quilt more than 20 years ago, as a way of working through her experience in the Great Hanshin earthquake that hit Kobe, Japan, in the wee hours of January 17, 1995. With no prior quilting experience and only one American quilting book
TEDxCharlottesville speakers challenge our way of thinking
Artists, educators and innovators take the stage on Friday at the Paramount’s TEDxCharlottesville event. Among them are blues musician Daryl Davis whose friendship with members of the Ku Klux Klan has caused many of them to question their membership, National Geographic photographer Ami Vitale,
Movie review: Suburbicon doesn’t make up for lost time
Smart and talented people who are aware of the fact that they are smart and talented sometimes have difficulty separating good ideas from the really, really bad ones. In 1812, Napoleon Bonaparte, one of history’s greatest military minds, assembled the largest army to date to invade Russia,
Unusual folk: alt-j plays it smart
It might come as a surprise to learn that alt-J members conceive of themselves as a folk band. After all, the U.K. trio’s synths, patterns and rhythms don’t conjure the same aesthetic as an acoustic guitar-wielding troubadour. The experimental art-rock does, however, evoke its own brand of