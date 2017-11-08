Spotlight on the Virginia Film Festival

11/08/17 at 11:57 PM

The Virginia Film Festival, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year from November 9-12, chose a topic at the forefront of many people’s minds—both locally and nationally—with its Race in America series. A collaboration with James Madison’s Montpelier, the series features notable filmmaker Spike Lee, who will screen his documentary 4 Little Girls. And from a frame-by-frame analysis of Harold and Maude, to Trudie Styler’s directorial debut about a transgender teen, to co-director Lynn Novick’s decade of research with Ken Burns for “The Vietnam War,” this year’s discussion guests ensure that viewers will see movies in a whole new light.

Click the links below for all of our film festival coverage:

War stories: Through the looking glass with Vietnam documentarian Lynn Novick

VFF films with Virginia ties

More fabulous: Trudie Styler’s Freak Show champions LGBTQ youth

Spike Lee. Credit Image: © Buckner/Rex Shutterstock via ZUMA Press

American truths: Looking back to move forward with Spike Lee

Doing shots with Harold and Maude’s producer

Visual gems: Black and white film is silver screen gold

Do the math: Putting emotion into digital motion at Pixar

