Spotlight on the Virginia Film Festival

The Virginia Film Festival, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year from November 9-12, chose a topic at the forefront of many people’s minds—both locally and nationally—with its Race in America series. A collaboration with James Madison’s Montpelier, the series features notable filmmaker Spike Lee, who will screen his documentary 4 Little Girls. And from a frame-by-frame analysis of Harold and Maude, to Trudie Styler’s directorial debut about a transgender teen, to co-director Lynn Novick’s decade of research with Ken Burns for “The Vietnam War,” this year’s discussion guests ensure that viewers will see movies in a whole new light.

