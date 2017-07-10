Low stone walls, a stone deck and lots of ornamental plants create a natural feel. But the pool zone doesn’t lack for convenience: A pergola at one end shelters an outdoor kitchen complete with a dishwasher and a bathroom.

When the owner asked designer Jen Greenhalgh at Jackson + Park Design to help her choose furniture, neutral hues became Greenhalgh’s way to strike a balance between the earthy landscape materials and the luxury of the pergola. “She tends to do a lot of grays, so we wanted to keep that theme: light, bright neutrals,” says Greenhalgh.

With the pool already in place, designer Jen Greenhalgh’s task was to strike a balance between the landscape and the pergola. She chose light, bright neutrals in everything from chaise lounges to granite countertops in the outdoor kitchen. Photo: Andrea Hubbell

Luna Pearl granite countertops, repurposed from the main house kitchen, outfitted the pergola. As for seating, “enough for a large family” was the charge from the client. The designer struck a contemporary tone with chaise lounges and a sectional sofa from Brown Jordan, upholstered in an outdoor fabric that mimics indoor linen. Under the roof, a dining table and chairs were sourced from Emu America.

At the bar, stools from Janus et Cie in a lavender shade make a connection to the many blooms whose colors accent the lush greenery, and they’re also a subtle nod to the name of the property itself: Lavender Hill.